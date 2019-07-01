Indians' Danny Salazar: Looks sharp in rehab outing

Salazar (shoulder) struck out five over 1.2 innings Sunday in a minor-league game, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Salazar began his rehab assignment with one of Cleveland's rookie-league affiliates, and following a solid showing, he's in line to toss a bullpen session Tuesday before likely moving up to a higher level of play. The right-hander has been on the shelf since undergoing shoulder surgery in June of 2018, so the Indians are expected to take it slow with Salazar as he works his way through the minor leagues.

