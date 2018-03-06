Indians' Danny Salazar: Making little progress rehabbing shoulder

Salazar (shoulder) isn't expected to open the season in Cleveland's starting rotation, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Salazar's progress rehabbing his shoulder has been fairly limited thus far. It was most recently reported that he'd been playing catch from 75 feet. Because he hasn't been able to appear in any spring training games, the Indians announced that Mike Clevinger would join the team's rotation to replace Salazar when the season gets underway. More news regarding Salazar's eventual return to the mound should be available as his level of activity increases.