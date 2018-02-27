Indians' Danny Salazar: May miss Opening Day

Salazar (shoulder) is not expected to be ready for Opening Day, Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Salazar came down with a relapse of his previous shoulder issues back in January, and it seems like the issue continues to be a major bother to him even as March nears. Given his history of injury issues, it wouldn't be too surprising for Cleveland to bring him along slowly in his rehab. The rotation depth also affords the Indians this luxury, as Mike Clevinger, Josh Tomlin and Ryan Merritt are more than capable replacements in the rotation. It's unclear exactly when Salazar is expected to return, but a trip to the disabled list seems to be likely at this point.