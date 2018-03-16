Indians' Danny Salazar: Move to bullpen unlikely

Salazar (shoulder) is not expected to move to the bullpen when he returns from the disabled list, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

A move to the pen could make sense for the injury-prone Salazar as it could help his durability, but the Indians' don't seem too interested in the idea. Manager Terry Francona doesn't want to break Salazar's rhythm by converting him to relief. That's good news for Salazar's fantasy value, as he won't be at risk of suddenly losing a lot of innings and opportunities for wins.