Indians' Danny Salazar: Moves to 60-day IL

Salazar (groin) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Salazar stepped away from his rehab assignment earlier in the week and the move to the 60-day IL means he'll be sidelined through the end of the regular season. The 29-year-old returned from the IL at the end of July and allowed two runs over four innings during his lone start before going back on the shelf. Salazar would be eligible to rejoin the Indians in October, but that seems unlikely given how this season has unfolded.

