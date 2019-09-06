Indians' Danny Salazar: Moves to 60-day IL
Salazar (groin) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Salazar stepped away from his rehab assignment earlier in the week and the move to the 60-day IL means he'll be sidelined through the end of the regular season. The 29-year-old returned from the IL at the end of July and allowed two runs over four innings during his lone start before going back on the shelf. Salazar would be eligible to rejoin the Indians in October, but that seems unlikely given how this season has unfolded.
More News
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Taking break from rehab•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Throws scoreless frame for Double-A•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Ready for rehab•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Groin strain considered mild•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Returns to injured list•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Exits with soreness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...