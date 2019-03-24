Indians' Danny Salazar: Moves to injured list

Salazar was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Salazar has yet to resume throwing off a mound after undergoing shoulder surgery last June, so this move shouldn't impact his recovery timeline. The 29-year-old is throwing from 180 feet as he continues his rehab, with mound work being the next step in his progression. There is no firm timetable for Salazar's return at this point.

