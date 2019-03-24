Indians' Danny Salazar: Moves to injured list
Salazar was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Salazar has yet to resume throwing off a mound after undergoing shoulder surgery last June, so this move shouldn't impact his recovery timeline. The 29-year-old is throwing from 180 feet as he continues his rehab, with mound work being the next step in his progression. There is no firm timetable for Salazar's return at this point.
More News
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Increasing throwing distance•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Limited to playing catch•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Hoping for first-half return•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Won't be ready for Opening Day•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: To begin throwing shortly•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Avoids arbitration•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...