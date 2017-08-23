Play

Indians' Danny Salazar: MRI comes back clean

Salazar's (elbow) MRI came back clean Tuesday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Salazar was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with elbow inflammation and his subsequent MRI examination fortunately revealed no further damage. He'll be shut down for a few days before beginning an abbreviated throwing program to work his arm back to full strength.

