Indians' Danny Salazar: MRI comes back clean
Salazar's (elbow) MRI came back clean Tuesday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Salazar was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with elbow inflammation and his subsequent MRI examination fortunately revealed no further damage. He'll be shut down for a few days before beginning an abbreviated throwing program to work his arm back to full strength.
More News
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: MRI on tap•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: To DL with elbow inflammation•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Allows 12 hits in loss to Royals•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Cruises in victory over Twins•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Strikes out 12 in loss•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...