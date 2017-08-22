Indians' Danny Salazar: MRI on tap
Salazar (elbow inflammation) will get an MRI Tuesday night, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
He was placed on the 10-day DL earlier in the day after still feeling stiffness during a side session Tuesday. Ryan Merritt has been announced as his immediate replacement in the rotation, and the hope is that Josh Tomlin (hamstring) will be ready to come off the DL to slot into that spot in the rotation next week. Salazar should be considered out indefinitely for now.
