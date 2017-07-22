Indians' Danny Salazar: Officially returns from DL
Salazar (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Blue Jays.
The right-hander has been on the shelf since early June, but after a long month and a half of rehabbing, he's finally ready to return to the mound. He'll take on Toronto ace Marcus Stroman in a night game for his first test back with the major-league club. To make room for Salazar on the active roster, Ryan Merritt was optioned to Triple-A.
