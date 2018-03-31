Indians' Danny Salazar: Out another month

Manager Terry Francona said Salazar (shoulder) will be in Arizona for a month or so building his arm back up, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Salazar has been sidelined since mid-February with rotator cuff inflammation. While he recently resumed mound work, he'll essentially need to go through his own spring training, so he doesn't figure to be back in the fold until May. A clearer timetable for his return should emerge as he progresses in his rehab. In the meantime, Josh Tomlin will continue to fill in for Salazar in the Indians' rotation.