Indians' Danny Salazar: Pushed back to Saturday

Due to Wednesday's rainout, Salazar will have his next start bumped back to Saturday against the Yankees, Cleveland.com reports.

Salazar was slated to toe the rubber against the Yankees regardless, but now he'll now do it after an eight-day layoff. Fortunately for the right-hander, he draws the Bronx Bombers at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Despite a 1-3 record, Salazar has been at his best in home games, posting a 3.82 ERA while holding opponents to a .191 BAA. When on the road, those numbers inflate to 5.30 and .286, respectively.