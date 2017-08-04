Indians' Danny Salazar: Pushed back to Saturday
Due to Wednesday's rainout, Salazar will have his next start bumped back to Saturday against the Yankees, Cleveland.com reports.
Salazar was slated to toe the rubber against the Yankees regardless, but now he'll now do it after an eight-day layoff. Fortunately for the right-hander, he draws the Bronx Bombers at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Despite a 1-3 record, Salazar has been at his best in home games, posting a 3.82 ERA while holding opponents to a .191 BAA. When on the road, those numbers inflate to 5.30 and .286, respectively.
More News
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Fans eight in Friday's win•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Surrenders single hit over seven frames•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Officially returns from DL•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Will return Saturday•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Set to rejoin Indians•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Could return this week•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...