Indians' Danny Salazar: Ready for rehab assignment

Salazar (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Salazar will make a start with one of Cleveland's rookie-league affiliates Sunday, and if all goes well in that outing, he will move to a higher level. The Indians will have 30 days to evaluate him in the minor leagues, and they figure to take up most or all of that time given that Salazar's injury has prevented him from appearing in a big-league game since 2017.

