Indians' Danny Salazar: Ready for rehab
Salazar (groin) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Monday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Salazar has been on the shelf since Aug. 1 with a groin injury that he suffered in what was his first big-league start since 2017 due to recurring shoulder injuries. With a little more than a month left in the regular season, the Indians may opt to bring back Salazar in a relief role. He's scheduled to pitch one inning for Akron on Monday.
