Indians' Danny Salazar: Receives another injection
Salazar (shoulder) received another PRP injection Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Salazar will be shut down for the next 5-to-7 days before resuming his throwing program. This is the second time in the past month that the right-hander has received an injection to alleviate his shoulder. He remains without a timetable for his return at this point.
