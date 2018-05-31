Indians' Danny Salazar: Receives another injection

Salazar (shoulder) received another PRP injection Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Salazar will be shut down for the next 5-to-7 days before resuming his throwing program. This is the second time in the past month that the right-hander has received an injection to alleviate his shoulder. He remains without a timetable for his return at this point.

