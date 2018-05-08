Indians' Danny Salazar: Receives PRP injection
Salazar received a PRP injection to alleviate his right shoulder impingement tendinitis Tuesday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Salazar was shut down from throwing for 7-10 days after receiving the injection. It's unclear when Salazar will be ready to return from the disabled list, as his highest level of activity since the season got underway has been throwing bullpen sessions.
More News
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Will be seen by specialist•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Placed on 60-day disabled list•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Still no timetable for return•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Out another month•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: To throw bullpen Thursday•
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...