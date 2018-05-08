Indians' Danny Salazar: Receives PRP injection

Salazar received a PRP injection to alleviate his right shoulder impingement tendinitis Tuesday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Salazar was shut down from throwing for 7-10 days after receiving the injection. It's unclear when Salazar will be ready to return from the disabled list, as his highest level of activity since the season got underway has been throwing bullpen sessions.

