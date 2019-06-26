Indians' Danny Salazar: Rehab assignment on horizon

Salazar (shoulder) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with the Indians' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate early next week, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Salazar has been facing hitters in simulated games at extended spring training over the last few weeks, with his most recent outing coming Tuesday. Assuming Salazar's shoulder checks out fine following that appearance, he should take the next step forward in his recovery progress by heading to the minors. Considering that Salazar's last appearance in an uncontrolled setting came in October 2017, he'll likely need most of the full 30-day rehab window before the Indians bring him back from the 60-day injured list. The Indians haven't clarified how they plan on using Salazar once he returns from the IL, but he'll most likely be ticketed for the bullpen.