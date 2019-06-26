Indians' Danny Salazar: Rehab assignment on horizon
Salazar (shoulder) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with the Indians' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate early next week, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Salazar has been facing hitters in simulated games at extended spring training over the last few weeks, with his most recent outing coming Tuesday. Assuming Salazar's shoulder checks out fine following that appearance, he should take the next step forward in his recovery progress by heading to the minors. Considering that Salazar's last appearance in an uncontrolled setting came in October 2017, he'll likely need most of the full 30-day rehab window before the Indians bring him back from the 60-day injured list. The Indians haven't clarified how they plan on using Salazar once he returns from the IL, but he'll most likely be ticketed for the bullpen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...