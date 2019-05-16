Indians' Danny Salazar: Resumes throwing
Salazar (shoulder) has been throwing side sessions, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Salazar has been cleared to resume throwing after being shut down for a few days following a shoulder setback. The right-hander will likely need to ramp up his throwing program before a timetable for his return comes into focus.
