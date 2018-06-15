Indians' Danny Salazar: Resumes throwing
Salazar (shoulder) resumed throwing earlier this week but has yet to participate in a mound session, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Salazar was shut down for just over a week after receiving a second PRP injection near the end of May but looks to be gradually progressing in a throwing program. His return date is still very much up in the air and it's possible that he will remain sidelined through the All-Star Game.
