Indians' Danny Salazar: Resumes throwing

Salazar (shoulder) resumed throwing earlier this week but has yet to participate in a mound session, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Salazar was shut down for just over a week after receiving a second PRP injection near the end of May but looks to be gradually progressing in a throwing program. His return date is still very much up in the air and it's possible that he will remain sidelined through the All-Star Game.

