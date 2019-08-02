Indians' Danny Salazar: Returns to injured list
Salazar was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right groin strain, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Salazar was removed from Thursday's start after four innings due to groin soreness and now finds himself back on the shelf. The 29-year-old was activated off the 60-day IL prior to the outing in what was his first start since 2017. Salazar said he didn't believe the injury was too serious but it will still end up costing him at least 10 games.
