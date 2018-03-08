Indians' Danny Salazar: Sent home with illness
Salazar (shoulder) was sent home due to illness Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Salazar should be back at camp in the coming days once he's fully recovered from this ailment. The right-hander was expected to throw off the mound for the first time all spring later on this week, which is now in jeopardy due to the apparent flu-bug that is traveling around Cleveland's clubhouse. There should be a better understanding of Salazar's return date once he's able to take the mound, though he may be headed for a DL-stint to begin the 2018 campaign if he's unable to face hitters in the near future.
