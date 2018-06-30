Indians' Danny Salazar: Set for shoulder surgery
Salazar (shoulder) will undergo exploratory arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Salazar has already missed the first three months of the season and seems poised to remain on the disabled list for the foreseeable future. The 28-year-old won't have an official rehab timetable until after the surgery is completed.
