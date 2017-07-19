Indians' Danny Salazar: Set to rejoin Indians

Indians manager Terry Francona reported Tuesday that Salazar (shoulder) will make his next start with the major-league club, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Francona admitted that the team still hasn't decided on an exact return date for Salazar, though the manager suggested that he could take over Corey Kluber's upcoming start on Friday, as the ace is dealing with an apparent neck issue. The concrete details of Salazar's start should become available in the coming days.