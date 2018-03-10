Indians' Danny Salazar: Set to resume long toss

Salazar (shoulder) is back at camp after dealing with an illness and is ready to resume throwing from 100-to-120 feet, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Manager Terry Francona added that Salazar is on the verge of throwing off the mound in the coming days, which would be the first time that the right-hander advances past long toss since the beginning of spring camp. Salazar has been dealing with right rotator cuff inflammation which will likely cause him to open the 2018 season on the disabled list barring a speedy recovery over the next couple weeks.