Indians' Danny Salazar: Still limited in practice

Salazar (shoulder) has been limited to playing catch up to 75 feet, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Salazar also threw on back-to-back days for just the first time this spring Wednesday. He says he's starting to feel less discomfort, though he's still clearly behind schedule to be ready to start the season. Given Salazar's injury history, the Indians may be cautious and start him on the disabled list, though if there are no further complications he should be ready not long after the start of the season.