Indians' Danny Salazar: Still no timetable for return

Salazar (shoulder) continues to rehab at Cleveland's spring training facility in Arizona, but has no timetable for a return from the DL and the Indians haven't yet thought about where he may fit in the rotation, the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "He hasn't even gotten out to a rehab assignment yet. We don't need to get into hypotheticals that are in the future. We've got enough in front of us," said GM Mike Chernoff.

Salazar has been sidelined since mid-February with rotator cuff inflammation. It was originally thought he could return in early May, but it looks like that timetable will stretch to late May or June. When he returns, he may be used in the bullpen initially.