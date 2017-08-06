Indians' Danny Salazar: Strikes out 12 in loss

Salazar allowed a single run on four hits and three walks while striking out 12 batters through seven innings during Saturday's loss to the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

The return to the rotation has been a welcomed change for Salazar and fantasy owners, as he's now allowed just three runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out 28 batters through 20 innings over his past three starts. Pitching for a contending team with a strong offense is an excellent complement to Salazar's strikeout upside, and he has the potential to be a high-end hurler down the fantasy stretch. Salazar lines up to face the Rays at Tropicana Field in his next start.