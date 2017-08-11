Indians' Danny Salazar: Strikes out eight in no-decision
Salazar allowed a single run on seven hits and four walks while striking out eight batters through 5.1 innings during Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay. He didn't factor into the decision.
Despite collecting just a single win through four starts since returning from the disabled list, it been a dominant run for Salazar. He's allowed just four runs and racked up 36 strikeouts through 25.1 innings during that stretch, and the 27-year-old righty now sports a 4.15 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 12.7 K/9 for the campaign. Salazar sports tremendous upside going forward and lines up to face the Twins at Target Field in his next start.
