Indians' Danny Salazar: Suffers shoulder setback

Salazar will be shut down for a few days with a shoulder setbacks, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Salazar has been throwing bullpens for over a month, but something did feel right after his most recent one. He visited with the doctor who performed his shoulder surgery last June and has been told to back off for now. He remains without a clear timeline to return to the field.

