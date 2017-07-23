Indians' Danny Salazar: Surrenders single hit over seven frames

Salazar allowed just a single hit and struck out eight batters through seven innings during Saturday's win over Toronto. He didn't factor into the decision.

This was Salazar's first start since May 27. After being demoted to the bullpen, he made two relief appearances before being placed on the disabled list with shoulder soreness June 6. He quieted any injury concerns with Saturday's gem, and Salazar showcased his tremendous fantasy upside. While, he's far from a sure thing, the 27-year-old righty could have a major impact down the stretch. Salazar projects to face the Angels at Progressive Field in his next start.