Indians' Danny Salazar: Surrenders single hit over seven frames
Salazar allowed just a single hit and struck out eight batters through seven innings during Saturday's win over Toronto. He didn't factor into the decision.
This was Salazar's first start since May 27. After being demoted to the bullpen, he made two relief appearances before being placed on the disabled list with shoulder soreness June 6. He quieted any injury concerns with Saturday's gem, and Salazar showcased his tremendous fantasy upside. While, he's far from a sure thing, the 27-year-old righty could have a major impact down the stretch. Salazar projects to face the Angels at Progressive Field in his next start.
More News
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Officially returns from DL•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Will return Saturday•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Set to rejoin Indians•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Could return this week•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Looks strong in Sunday's rehab start•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Next rehab appearance expected Monday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...