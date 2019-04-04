Indians' Danny Salazar: Throwing bullpens

Salazar (shoulder) has been throwing two bullpens per week at extended spring training, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Salazar is working his way back from shoulder surgery that he underwent last June. While this is an encouraging step for the right-hander -- as he had previously been limited to long toss -- he remains without a concrete timetable for his return.

