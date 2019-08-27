Indians' Danny Salazar: Throws scoreless frame for Double-A
Salazar (groin) struck out one over a perfect inning Tuesday in his rehab start for Double-A Akron.
Salazar made only one start for the big club earlier this month before straining his right groin in that same outing and returning to the 10-day injured list. The Indians haven't specifically outlined their plans for Salazar the rest of the season, but his usage Tuesday indicates he'll most likely be in store for a bullpen role once he's activated. The emergence of rookie Aaron Civale along with the potential return of ace Corey Kluber (oblique) from the IL later in September lessens the need for Cleveland to bring Salazar back in a starting role.
