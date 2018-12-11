Indians' Danny Salazar: To begin throwing shortly
Salazar (shoulder) is expected to start a throwing program sometime this week in Arizona, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Salazar underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder back in July, and it's unclear as to whether he'll be cleared for a normal spring training. The Indians figure to ease him back into throwing and will see how his shoulder responds. An update on Salazar's status should come closer to February.
More News
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Avoids arbitration•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Hopes to resume throwing in November•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Undergoes season-ending shoulder surgery•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Set for shoulder surgery•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Resumes throwing•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Receives another injection•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...