Indians' Danny Salazar: To begin throwing shortly

Salazar (shoulder) is expected to start a throwing program sometime this week in Arizona, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Salazar underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder back in July, and it's unclear as to whether he'll be cleared for a normal spring training. The Indians figure to ease him back into throwing and will see how his shoulder responds. An update on Salazar's status should come closer to February.

