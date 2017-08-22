Indians' Danny Salazar: To DL with elbow inflammation

Salazar was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday with elbow inflammation.

He gave up six runs on 12 hits in Sunday's start against the Royals, but his fastball was sitting in the 94-95 mph range in that start, so it's unclear exactly when his elbow started acting up. Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A as a corresponding move, but it is unclear who will step into Salazar's spot in the rotation. Ryan Merritt would presumably be an option, as he is on the 40-man roster and has not pitched since Aug. 12.