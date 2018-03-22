Indians' Danny Salazar: To throw bullpen Thursday
Salazar (shoulder) will throw a 20-pitch bullpen session during Thursday's workout, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
This will mark the first time Salazar is back on a mound since facing the Yankees in the ALDS last October. The right-hander has been slowly working his way back from right rotator cuff inflammation over the course of spring training, with his most recent activity being long toss on flat ground. Mound work is obviously an important step in getting Salazar back to speed, but it's highly likely that he will begin the 2018 season on the disabled list since there just isn't enough time for him to fully recover within the next week.
More News
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Hopeful to throw off mound soon•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Move to bullpen unlikely•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Set to resume long toss•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Sent home with illness•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Limited to long toss•
-
Indians' Danny Salazar: Making little progress rehabbing shoulder•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...