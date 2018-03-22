Indians' Danny Salazar: To throw bullpen Thursday

Salazar (shoulder) will throw a 20-pitch bullpen session during Thursday's workout, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

This will mark the first time Salazar is back on a mound since facing the Yankees in the ALDS last October. The right-hander has been slowly working his way back from right rotator cuff inflammation over the course of spring training, with his most recent activity being long toss on flat ground. Mound work is obviously an important step in getting Salazar back to speed, but it's highly likely that he will begin the 2018 season on the disabled list since there just isn't enough time for him to fully recover within the next week.