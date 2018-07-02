Indians' Danny Salazar: Undergoes season-ending shoulder surgery

Salazar underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder Monday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Salazar won't end up pitching a game at any level in 2018 after battling shoulder injuries all year. He won't resume throwing for another 12-to-16 weeks, at which point it will be too late for him to get up to speed by the end of the season, even if he's on the short end of that time frame. The Indians will hope that the surgery solved his shoulder woes for good, though fantasy owners will have a tough time next year trusting a player with a well-earned reputation for being injury-prone coming off a season in which he did not pitch at all.