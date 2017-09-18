Indians' Danny Salazar: Will pick up Thursday start
The Indians will have Salazar start Thursday's series finale against the Angels, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Salazar was moved to the bullpen after he failed to escape the first inning of his Sept. 5 start upon returning from a brief stint on the disabled list, but he'll rejoin the rotation this week in order to afford the team's other five starters an additional day of rest. If Salazar performs well during the outing, he could end up earning a couple more starts in September if manager Terry Francona elects to keep a six-man rotation in place, but that's far from guaranteed. Salazar's entry into the rotation on at least a temporary basis means that Mike Clevinger, who will start Tuesday's game against the Angels, will miss out on a two-start week.
