Indians' Danny Salazar: Will start Thursday
Salazar (shoulder) will return from the 60-day injured list to start Thursday against the Astros, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Salazar isn't expected to pitch particularly deep into the contest, as he's only been stretched out to around 70 pitches. Still, the Indians will certainly be happy to see the return of a player who hasn't throw an a big-league pitch since 2017. It's not clear what Salazar can offer after over a year and a half lost to shoulder troubles, but he was an effective pitcher when we last saw him, posting a 3.82 ERA and a 27.8 percent strikeout rate over five seasons of work. He owns a 2.60 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 17.1 rehab innings.
