Indians' Danny Salazar: Won't be ready for Opening Day
Salazar (shoulder) isn't expected to healthy enough to begin the 2019 season with the Indians, Joe Noga of Cleveland.com reports.
Salazar was expected to start a throwing program during mid-December, although the Indians are already fairly certain that the right-hander won't break camp with the big-league club when spring training comes to a close. He'll likely need to spend at least a few weeks in the minors rehabbing until he's ready to return to the major leagues. A better idea of Salazar's availability should become more clear as the season approaches.
