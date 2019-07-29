Indians' Danny Salazar: Works four innings in rehab outing

Salazar (shoulder) tossed four shutout innings Saturday in his rehab start for Triple-A Columbus. He gave up one hit and one walk and struck out four in the 69-pitch outing while sporting a fastball that averaged around 93 miles per hour, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

The outing was the sixth of Salazar's rehab assignment, the last two of which have come at the minors' highest level. With the 30-day window for Salazar's rehab coming to a close soon, the Indians will have to make a decision on his fate with the organization. Salazar has no minor-league options remaining, so the Indians won't have the luxury of stashing him at Triple-A upon activating him from the 60-day injured list. Because Salazar hasn't pitched at the MLB level since the 2017 postseason, the Indians might prefer to ease him back into the fold as a reliever rather than asking him to fill a back-end rotation spot immediately.