DeShields was activated from the COVID-19 injured list prior to Thursday's game against the Reds.
He's now set to take up his backup outfielder role. Oscar Mercado has gotten off to a very slow start and Greg Allen and Daniel Johnson were optioned to the alternate training site, so DeShields could get a couple starts over the rest of the week.
