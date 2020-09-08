DeShields (shoulder) is starting in center field and batting ninth Tuesday against the Royals.
He missed a few days with a bruised shoulder. DeShields had been playing somewhat regularly before the injury, batting .276 with zero home runs, nine strikeouts and two steals in 29 at-bats over his previous 10 games.
