DeShields (illness) is expected to join Cleveland's roster Thursday or Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
DeShields has been playing in simulated games at Cleveland's satellite camp and is on the cusp of a return after being behind schedule due to a positive COVID-19 test. The outfielder slashed .249/.325/.347 with 24 steals in 118 games with the Rangers last season.
