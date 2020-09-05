site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Delino DeShields: Exits with right shoulder issue
DeShields exited Friday's game against the Brewers with a right shoulder contusion, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
DeShields went 0-for-2 in Friday's loss prior to being replaced in the top of the ninth inning. He's considered day-to-day.
