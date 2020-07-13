The Indians placed DeShields on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to an unspecified issue.

DeShields' availability for summer camp was delayed by a positive COVID-19 test, but he had since passed all protocols and was cleared to rejoin the club Saturday. The Indians' decision to place him on the IL just one day later is thus somewhat disconcerting, even though the club hasn't announced a reason behind the transaction. More information on DeShields' move to the IL could become available over the next few days, but at this stage, the speedy outfielder looks like he may have a tough time gaining clearance for the Tribe's July 24 season opener versus the Royals.