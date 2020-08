DeShields went 3-for-5 with an RBI double in Friday's 14-2 win over the Cardinals.

DeShields plated Franmil Reyes with the sixth-inning double, which was his first extra-base hit of the season. The 28-year-old outfielder has four RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base while slashing .279/.354/.302 through 14 games.