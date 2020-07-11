DeShields (illness) was cleared to join the Indians for workouts Saturday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

DeShields tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the start of camp and was experiencing mild symptoms, but he produced two negative tests and was cleared to rejoin the team. Given that he was only experiencing mild symptoms, the 27-year-old could have time to get into game shape by the start of the regular season. The Indians will open the season July 24 against the Royals.