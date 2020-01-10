Indians' Delino DeShields Jr.: Gets just shy of $2 million
DeShields agreed to a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the Indians, avoiding arbitration, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
This is his second of three years as an arbitration-eligible player. He gets a modest raise over the $1.4 million figure he received last offseason.
