Indians' Delino DeShields Jr.: Gets just shy of $2 million

DeShields agreed to a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the Indians, avoiding arbitration, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

This is his second of three years as an arbitration-eligible player. He gets a modest raise over the $1.4 million figure he received last offseason.

