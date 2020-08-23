site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Delino DeShields: Leaves with hip issue
DeShields was removed from Saturday's game against the Tigers with left hip tightness, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
It's unclear how the 28-year-old sustained the injury, as he went 0-for-2 prior to exiting. DeShields should be considered day-to-day until more is known on the injury.
