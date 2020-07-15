DeShields clarified Tuesday that his placement on the injured list Monday was the result of the Indians wanting to give him additional time to recover from the coronavirus, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Since being cleared to join the Indians for workouts last weekend, DeShields hasn't suffered any setbacks in his recovery from COVID-19, but because he wasn't able to do many physical activities after testing positive for the virus in late June, he's still working to get back up to full speed. DeShields said his goal remains to get back to 100 percent before the July 24 season opener versus the Royals, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Indians kept him on the IL for their first handful of games. If that's the case, Greg Allen would likely begin the season as the top backup to Oscar Mercado in center field.