DeShields (illness) has been playing in simulated games at Cleveland's satellite camp, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
It sounds like DeShields is not too far away from joining the big-league club after being behind schedule due to a positive COVID-19 test. Bradley Zimmer and Daniel Johnson have been getting opportunities in his absence.
